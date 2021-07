Earn to Learn Program aims to help solve shortage of early childcare workers in El Paso County

NEW AT 4 -- JUST LIKE MANYINDUSTRIES --- EARLY CHILDRECAIS FACING A MASSIVE SHORTAGE OFWORKERS.BUT THERE'S A PL IANN PLACE...HERE IN EL PASO COUNTY...TO GET MORE PEOPLE TRAINED ANDHIRED.OUR ASHLEY PORTILLO JOINS USLIVE FROM EARLY CONNECTIONSCENTERS WITH MORE ABOUT THEISSUE...AND HOW IT'LL BE RESOLVED...TH IISS ONE OF THE LOCAL GROUPSON BOARD WITH A NEW PROGRAM...CALLED EARN TO LEARN.ESSENTIALLY...ENTRY-LEVEL PEOPLE ARE GETTINGPAID TO WORK IN EARLY CHILOODHDCARE...WHILE THEY CONNUTIE THEIREDUCATION AND PURSUE THIS AS ACAREER...AT EARLY CONNECTIONS LEARNINGCENTERS...DIANE PRICE, EARLY CONCTNEIONSLEARNING CENTERS: "WE MADE ADECISION THIS WEEK TO FREE OURZEENROLLMENT TEMPORARILY JUST TOSUPPORT OUR TEACHERS."PRESIDENT AND C-E-O OF THECENTERS...DIANE ICPRE SAYS...DURING THE PANDEMIC...LOCAL DAYCARES SHUT DOWN...AND MANY PEOPLE LEFT THE EARLYCHILDHOOD CARE FIELD.DIANE PRICE, EARLY CONNECTIONSLEARNING CENTERS: "WE'RE INCRISIS.THERE ARE ORGANIZATIONS T OUTHERE WHICH CAN'T FIND ENOH UGTEACHERS TO KEEP THEIRCLASSROO OMSPEN, THEY'REOT NENROLLING FAMLIIES RIGHT N."OWAS RESULT...A COALIATION NOW COMINGTOTHGEER...TO RECRUIT PEOPLE WHO HAVEA...PASSION FOR TEACHING YOUNGKIDS.DIANE PRICE, EARLY CONNECTIONSLEARNING CENTERS: "WE WANTED TODESIGN SOMETHING THAT WOULHELPDTHEM BE ABLE TO WORK, EARNMONEY, BUT STILL CONTINUE THEIREDUCATION OR THEIR PROFESSIONALDEVELOPMENT." THE INITIATIVECALLED... EARN TO LEARN...IT'SHELPING PEOPLE LIKE KENDRAUPTO..N.GET HER CHILD DEVELOPMENTASSOCIATES CERTIFICATI..ON.KENDRA UPTON, TEACHER: "FEI ELLIKE THIS PROGRAM HAS HELPED MEA LOT, I DONT KNOW WHAT I WOULDDO WITHOUT IT." FOR UPTON...SHE'S ABLE TO GET HERCERTIFICATION IN ABOUT NINEMONTHS...WHILE THE PROGRAM PAYS FOR ALLTHE UPFRONT COSTS...KENDRA UPTON, TEACHER: "THEYE 'VBEEN SUPPORTING ME THORUGHOUTTHE WHOLE THING, ITS A PROAMGRWHERE YOU CAN GO AT YOURWN OPACE."EARN TO LEARN...HELPING LOCAL DAYCARES.

..TRAIN AND HIRE QUALIFIEDPEOPLE...BUT ALSO HELPING THEM PURSUETHEIR CARE AERT A QUICKERPACE.

..KENDRA UPTON, TEACHER: "I'M VERYGOOD WITH KIDS AND I FOUND TT HAIT'S MY PASSION, I LE OVEVERYTHING ABOUT IT, I LOVE THEHIGH'S, I LOVE THE LOW."'STHE EARN TO LEARN PROGRAMOFFICIALLY....KICKING OFF NEXT MON.

THWITH MORE INFORMATION COMING OUTSOON....ALASYN?ANCHORA LOT OF COMMUNITY PARTNERSINVOLVED TOO...INCLUDING THE PIKES AKPECOMMUNITY FOUNDATION..AND ALLIANCE FOR KIDS...TO NAME A FEW...HOW ARE SOME OTH OERRGANIZATIONSGETTING INVOLVEDTOO??PART OF THE PROGRAM IS HAVG INORGANIZATIONS WORK PIKES PEAKCOMMUNITY COLLEG..E.AND U- C-C-S TO DEVELOP STFATRACKS FOR PEOPLE INTERESTED INPURSING THIS AS A CAREER.A CAREER NAVIGATOR WILL ALSO BEHIRED TO HELP WITH THAT...