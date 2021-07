BTS Makes History as on the Hot 100 and Songs of the Summer Charts | Billboard News

As BTS' new single "Permission to Dance" soars in at No.

1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the South Korean superstars' previous release "Butter" holds atop Billboard's Songs of the Summer chart (dated July 24).

Such a double coronation is rare: No act had led the Hot 100 and Songs of the Summer surveys with different songs simultaneously in nearly 11 years.