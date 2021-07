WEB EXTRA: MDPD Release Video Montage On Surfside Recovery Efforts

The Miami-Dade Police Department released a video on Wednesday showing police detectives as they continue to search in the collected rubble from Surfside.

Their caption reads, "So many have humbly united to ensure loved ones receive the closure they deserve.

The task at hand is monumental and we are determined, as one!

The diligent work continues."