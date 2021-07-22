Skip to main content
Top 10 Biggest Betrayals in Horror Movies

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 15:51s 0 shares 1 views
Getting stabbed in the back has been commonplace in horror flicks for years, but it's worse when it comes from someone you trusted.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the most shocking times in horror films in which one character betrays another.

Our countdown includes “Scream”, "The Shining", "Get Out", and more!

