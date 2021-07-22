After beating addiction, mother gives birth to miracle baby

After Nichole Hollie lost two of her children soon after they were born, she became pregnant with her third.
The little girl growing inside of her was enough motivation for her to get sober.
After Nichole Hollie lost two of her children soon after they were born, she became pregnant with her third.
The little girl growing inside of her was enough motivation for her to get sober.
DEAR ABBY: I've become involved with a woman I've been friends with for some years. We became close over the course of 2020, and..