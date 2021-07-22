Jackass Forever Movie (2021)

Jackass Forever Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast.

Johnny and the team push the envelope even further on October 22 in jackass forever.

Directed by Jeff Tremaine starring Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Jason "Wee Man" Acuna, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Ehren McGhehey, Preston Lacy, Eric Andre release date October 22, 2021