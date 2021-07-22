Raj Kundra Case | Leaked Chats Reveal 'PLAN B' Made By Raj Kundra
Raj Kundra Case | Leaked Chats Reveal 'PLAN B' Made By Raj Kundra

A new set of Whatsapp chat Leaked: Raj Kundra earned lakhs daily from ‘Hotshot’, had another adult app 'Plan B as backup.

Watch the story.