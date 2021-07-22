Big News! Shahrukh Khan Leaves The Shooting Of The Film Pathan In Between Due To Salman Khan

Over the past few weeks, Shah Rukh Khan has been busy shooting Pathan.

The film is a long-awaited comeback of the actor since his last stint in Zero.

Soon, he will have a superstar neighbour at Yash Raj Films Studios as Salman Khan is set to begin the shoot for Tiger 3.Since the two superstars have overlapping schedules, it seems like the perfect time for Shah Rukh Khan to shoot his cameo for Tiger 3.

While Salman Khan has already filmed his portions for Pathan, Reports suggest that Shahrukh Khan has left the Shooting of the Film Pathan In the Middle to complete his cameo innSalman Khan's Tiger 3.