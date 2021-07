Farmers protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi today, security tightened| Mosoon Sessiosn | Oneindia News

Amid the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, farmers will hold a protest at Jantar Mantar today, demanding the scrapping of new agricultural laws.

Delhi Police on Wednesday permitted farmers to hold a demonstration at Jantar Mantar demanding the scrapping of agricultural laws.

