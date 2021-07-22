2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Driving Video

Ford announced today that, for the first time in Europe, orders are open for the Ford Mustang Mach-EGT, the most exciting version of the company's new all-electric SUV.

The propulsion has more torque than any other road vehicle ever produced by Ford for European customers and the Mustang Mach-EGT is the Blue Oval's five-seater car with the highest acceleration: it is capable of shifting 0 to 100km / h (0-62mph) in just 3.7 seconds1.

The dual-engine all-wheel drive with electric power, the futuristic MagneRide®2 adaptive suspension and the high-performance Brembo braking system allow you to combine sports car response with extreme agility.

The Mustang MachEGT also boasts a unique traction calibration which, compared to the other four-wheel drive variants of the model, engages a greater percentage of torque at the rear axle.