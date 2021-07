Dainik Bhaskar's offices raided by tax officials, accused of tax evasion | Oneindia News

Income Tax raids took place at several offices of the media group Dainik Bhaskar across the country this morning.

The group has been accused of tax evasion, sources said.

Taxmen searched premises of Dainik Bhaskar in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

