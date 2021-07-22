Angry Farmers Protest Near Parliament| Farm Laws| Modi Govt| Oneindia News

Income Tax raids took place at offices of the media group Dainik Bhaskar and an Uttar Pradesh-based news channel this morning.

The Dainik Bhaskar group has been accused of tax evasion, sources said.

Farmers, protesting over the contentious farm laws, on Thursday reached Jantar Mantar in Delhi to hold demonstrations during the monsoon session of Parliament.

India added 41,383 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours while deaths from COVID-19 rose by 507.

Refuting media reports that alleged India's COVID-19 death count was vastly undercounted, the government on Thursday said the reports assume that all excess mortality figures are Covid deaths, which is not based on facts and totally fallacious.

