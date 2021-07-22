Dow Movers: TRV, CRM

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Salesforce.
Om topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%.
In early trading on Thursday, shares of Salesforce.
Om topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%.
In early trading on Thursday, shares of Salesforce.
Om topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%.
Year to date, Salesforce.
Om registers a 10.5% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Travelers Companies, trading down 2.0%.
Travelers Companies is showing a gain of 6.0% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 1.5%, and Microsoft, trading up 1.1% on the day.