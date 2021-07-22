Anger as inquest jury rules that Croydon tram crash victims died accidentally
The families of Croydon tram crash victims have demanded a new inquest into their deaths after a jury concluded they died as a result of an accident and were not unlawfully killed.Seven passengers died and a further 51 were injured when the tram derailed in south London on November 9 2016.