Research reveals just how rough new parents have had it during the pandemic

Woah, baby!

Two in three parents of infants say they have no clue what they're doing when it comes to parenting, according to new research.A recent survey of 2,000 American parents with children ages 0 to 1 found 68% feel like they're just winging it, especially for the first six months of their baby's life.And the pandemic hasn't made things easier.

Sixty-eight percent (68%) of parents said the crisis has completely changed the way they take care of their child.

In addition to being a parent, many have taken up other roles at home such as being a chef (55%), daycare provider (51%), a maid (50%) and teacher (50%) over the past year.Juggling all of these jobs has cut the sleep of nearly a third (31%) of parents, who average about five hours of sleep every night.Besides not getting enough sleep (63%), parents also struggle with not having enough time for self-care (58%) or for doing other errands during the day (56%).Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Enfamil, the survey also revealed nearly half of parents (49%) are worried about their infant's cognitive development and health.