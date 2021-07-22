Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, July 22, 2021

S&P 500 Analyst Moves: VRTX

Credit: Market News Video
Duration: 01:18s 0 shares 1 views
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: VRTX
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: VRTX

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Vertex Pharmaceuticals is now the #67 analyst pick, moving up by 3 spots.

This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and then ranking the 500 components by those average opinion values.

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Vertex Pharmaceuticals is now the #67 analyst pick, moving up by 3 spots.

This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and then ranking the 500 components by those average opinion values.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Vertex Pharmaceuticals is lower by about 17.0%.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

S&P 500 Analyst Moves: ABT

S&P 500 Analyst Moves: ABT

Market News Video

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Abbott..

More coverage

Dow Analyst Moves: TRV

Dow Analyst Moves: TRV

Market News Video

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones..