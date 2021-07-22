Labour MP ordered to leave Commons after accusing Johnson of repeatedly lying

A Labour MP has been ordered to leave the House of Commons after refusing to withdraw claims that Boris Johnson has “lied to the House and the country over and over again”.Dawn Butler (Brent Central) was told to withdraw from the chamber by temporary deputy speaker Judith Cummins following her remarks in a Commons debate.It is not considered within the boundaries of parliamentary etiquette to call another member a liar.