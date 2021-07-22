Pelosi explains why she rejected GOP lawmakers from January 6 committee

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi explains why she rejected Rep.
Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Rep.
Jim Banks (R-IN), saying their “ridiculous” statements led her to conclude that their role on the House January 6 Select Committee would be unproductive.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two GOP picks for the January 6 commission. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced the GOP is pulling all members from the January 6 select committee after..