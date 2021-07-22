Family members react to Croydon tram inquest conclusion

Family members of the victims of the 2016 Croydon tram crash, which left seven people dead, react to an inquest jury ruling that their relatives had died accidentally and not been unlawfully killed.Karina Mimms, the daughter of 57-year-old Philip Seary, fought back tears as she spoke to reporters, saying her father's death had "left a hole in our hearts".