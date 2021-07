Croydon tram victim families call for new crash inquest

Lawyer Ben Posford says the families of Croydon tram crash victims will demand a new inquest after being left "hugely disappointed and frustrated", following an inquest into their deaths.

A jury ruled that the seven victims died, and a further 51 injured, as a result of an accident and were not unlawfully killed.

Report by Alibhaiz.

