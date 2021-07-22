Victims voice anger at Government’s Troubles ‘amnesty’ plan
Victims from across the community in Northern Ireland have met Government officials to make clear their opposition to plans to ban prosecutions for Troubles murdersSeveral victims' groups held meetings with Northern Ireland Office officials at Stormont House on Thursday.One group walked out of their meeting after only 10 minutes in protest while another staged a demonstration outside Parliament Buildings.