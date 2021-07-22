ATM takes cash, then malfunctions

A Cincinnati man claims an ATM took his $1,300 cash, then malfunctioned, and the money vanished.

Eric morton says he's outa lot of cash after what hA.

T.

M.

Malfunction.

I cain.

He says he then deposimore than $1000 cash intoPNC Bank Online Street inprocessing error.

It's theto see well maybe it was ain there, it was not in thcash but he says when he csecurity department the aghe was telling the truth.defending myself More thanI'm trying to figure out wNobody can tell me anythinnot asking the bank to takHe just wants them to lookthe camera on and the cameT.

M.

That's all I've beento you.

Bankrate dot com sa.

T.

M.

At a physical banone.

Don't deposit cash inATM and consider using a la very large amount.

We sePNC, which said it would dbut ERic says he's never ghours cash deposit again.