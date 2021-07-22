Olympics Opening Ceremony Director Ousted After Holocaust Joke Resurfaces

Olympics Opening Ceremony Director Ousted , After Holocaust Joke Resurfaces.

On July 22, the director of the Tokyo Olympics’ opening ceremony, Kentaro Kobayashi, was fired over a Holocaust joke he made during a 1998 comedy show.

According to NBC News, he was fired just one day before the opening ceremony takes place.

The incident marks the latest setback to the Tokyo games.

According to NBC News, Kobayashi is a former member of a comedy duo called "Rahmens." .

According to NBC News, Kobayashi is a former member of a comedy duo called "Rahmens." .

Tokyo 2020 organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto said that Kobayashi used the phrase “Let’s play Holocaust” in the comedy act.

Tokyo 2020 organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto said that Kobayashi used the phrase “Let’s play Holocaust” in the comedy act.

We found out that Mr. Kobayashi, in his own performance, had used a phrase ridiculing a historical tragedy.

, Seiko Hashimoto, Tokyo 2020 organizing committee president, via NBC News.

We found out that Mr. Kobayashi, in his own performance, had used a phrase ridiculing a historical tragedy.

, Seiko Hashimoto, Tokyo 2020 organizing committee president, via NBC News.

We deeply apologize for causing such a development the day before the opening ceremony and for causing troubles and concerns to many involved parties as well as the people in Tokyo and the rest of the country, Seiko Hashimoto, Tokyo 2020 organizing committee president, via NBC News.

Kobayashi's remarks drew condemnation from Jewish groups, .

Including the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Los Angeles.

Including the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Los Angeles.

Entertainment should not make people feel uncomfortable.

I understand that my stupid choice of words at that time was wrong, and I regret it, Kentaro Kobayashi, director of the Tokyo Olympics’ opening ceremony, via NBC News.

Entertainment should not make people feel uncomfortable.

I understand that my stupid choice of words at that time was wrong, and I regret it, Kentaro Kobayashi, director of the Tokyo Olympics’ opening ceremony, via NBC News