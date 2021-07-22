Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen Are Publishing a Book

The Boss and the former president of the United States are publishing a book based on their podcast, 'Renegades: Born in the USA.'.

The 320-page book — with the same title as the podcast — will be globally published by Penguin Random House in partnership with Higher Ground.

It will feature archival material such as annotated Obama speeches and Springsteen's handwritten lyrics.

Obama kicks off the book's opening pages.

Over the years, what we’ve found is that we’ve got a shared sensibility.

About work, about family, and about America, Barack Obama, via 'Renegades: Born in the USA'.

In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that’s given us both so much, Barack Obama, via 'Renegades: Born in the USA'.

A note by Springsteen follows.

There were serious conversations about the fate of the country, the fortune of its citizens, and the destructive, ugly, corrupt forces at play that would like to take it all down.

, Bruce Springsteen, via 'Renegades: Born in the USA'.

Will we let slip through our hands the best of us or will we turn united to face the fire?, Bruce Springsteen, via 'Renegades: Born in the USA'.

Within this book you won’t find the answers to those questions, but you will find a couple of seekers doing their best to get us to ask better questions, Bruce Springsteen, via 'Renegades: Born in the USA'.

'Renegades: Born in the USA' is set to be released on Oct.

26.