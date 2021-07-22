This ice cream sundae bar should be on your to-do list

Summertime and ice cream go together like barbecues and backyards.And what could be a better addition to a barbecue than a sundae bar?

.In addition to being fun, building your own sundae bar can also be inexpensive and easy as pie .No one knows this better than TikToker and DIY extraordinaire Lena Taylor (@mrslenataylor).In her sundae bar tutorial, Taylor chose clear Mason jars to hold the toppings.She also used a large ice bucket to hold the containers, keeping the ice cream cool and the table-top clutter to a minimum.Viewers all over TikTok were delighted by Taylor’s sundae bar presentation