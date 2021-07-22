Taco Bell customers have a new hack for ordering a beloved discontinued menu item

Taco Bell’s 7-Layer Burrito is currently discontinued, but that hasn’t stopped TikTok.The item, beloved by vegetarians, disappeared from Taco Bell’s menu in 2020.Now, thanks to a new TikTok hack, it’s sort of making a return.

That’s thanks to a TikTok user named Maria (@damntastyvegan).In a now-viral video, Maria shared how to custom-order a 7-Layer Burrito — and save some money in the process.Maria’s custom order involves requesting each part of the 7-Layer Burrito on its own.

She starts by asking for a cheesy bean and rice burrito.She then asks to have it “Fresco Style,” which makes the order vegan by removing any mayonnaise or cheese-based sauces.Next, she asks to add potatoes, lettuce and guacamole.

When it’s all said and done, her total order costs just $2.35.TikTok users praised the fast-food hack, with some calling it “genius.” “This is the only thing I ever order,” one user agreed