The Tokyo Olympics By the Numbers

Despite significant hurdles.

The Tokyo Olympics are set to begin on July 23.

Here are some important numbers to keep in mind.

Attendance, 11,500 athletes and 79,000 officials, staff and journalists will populate the games this year.

Vaccinations, Nearly 80 percent of the those living at the Olympic Village have been vaccinated.

Close to 18 percent of the Japanese public is fully vaccinated.

Athlete Gender Balance, 51 percent of the athletes this year identify as male and 49 percent identify as female.

Calls to Cancel the Game, Polls show that 62 percent of Japanese voters think the games should be either delayed or canceled.

6,000 Tokyo doctors agree.

In-Person Spectators, Zero spectators will attend the Games in Tokyo due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases brought on by the Delta variant.

Games and Medals Awarded, 33 games will play out with 339 medals awarded across 42 venues this year.

Amount Spent on the Games, Japan has spent $15.4 billion on these delayed games, with Japan's taxpayers footing $6.7 billion of the total.

Carbon Footprint, The Tokyo Olympics are expected to be the "greenest" Olympics to date, expelling less than three million tons of carbon