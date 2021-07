Butler County sheriff investigating 'staggering' safety complaints at water park

The Butler County Sheriff's Office will investigate potential safety violations at the Land of Illusion’s Aqua Adventures Water Park after a teenager died Tuesday after disappearing under the water.

Sheriff Richard Jones said his office has been "inundated" with complaints since the death of 14-year-old Mykiara Jones, alleging park lifeguards are not certified, life vest rules are not enforced and no rescue equipment is readily available.