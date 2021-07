Rally Weiz 2021 Hero

Rallye Weiz, fifth round of the Austrian Championship, saw the competition world premiere of a revolutionary rally car.

With multiple Austrian rally champion Raimund Baumschlager at the wheel, the fully electric ŠKODA RE-X1 Kreisel took on conventionally driven Rally2 cars.

Homologated with a power output of 260 kW, the concept car based on a ŠKODA FABIA Rally2 evo chassis was on par right from the start.

In the end, Baumschlager and co-driver Jürgen Heigl finished an impressive third overall.