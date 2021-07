July 22 Vax Nevada Days vaccine raffle winners announced

And the big winner is... Johanna C.

From Reno!

Johanna is the winner of the $50,000 cash prize in the third round of the Vax Nevada Days drawing.

She's one of several Nevadans who won this week after getting vaccinated at any time since COVID-19 vaccines became available.

Visit ktnv.com the full list of winners mentioned tonight.