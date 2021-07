Covid-19: 42 crore people vaccinated| India reports 483 deaths| Coronavirus | Oneindia News

India has reached a new milestone with over 42 crore people getting themselves vaccinated against coronavirus.

The country registered 35,342 fresh cases and 483 deaths.

So far, 4.19 lakh people have died of Covid in the country.

