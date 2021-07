Car, motorcycle collide in Whitman

DOUG: BREAKING OVERNIGHT, ACRASH INVOLVING A CAR ANADMOTORCYCLE IN WHITMAN.THIS HAPPENED JUST BEFOREMIDNIGHT ON BEDFORD STREET.WE WERE THERE AS THOSE VEHICLESWERE BEING TOWED FROM THE SCENE.NO WORD ON INJURIES.THAT STRETCH OF BEDFORD STREETHAS SINCE REOPENED.ANTOINETTE: NOW TO THE LATEST ONTHE PANDEMIC.NEW CASES IN MASSACHUSETTSDOUBLING WEEK-OVER-WEEK, UP 102%SINCE LAST THURSY.DA477 NEW CASES REPORTED YESTERDAYALONG WITH SIX NEW DEATHS.DOUG: HAPPENING TODAY, ETHSTATE’S COMMITTEE ON COVID-19AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS ANDMANAGEMENT WILL HOST A LISTENINGSESSION.IT IS FOCUSING ON THE IMPACT ONTHE PANDEMIC ON RESIDENTS IN THECOMMONWEALTH.AN ADVOCACY GROUP IS EXPECTED TOSPEAK, AND REQUEST DISABILITYBENEFITS FOR HEALTH CAREEMPLOYEES WHO HAVE BEEN IMPACTEDBY LINGERING COVID-1SY9 MPTOMS.THE MEETING GETS UNDERWAY AT10:00.ANTOINETTE: THIS MORNING,GOVERNOR BAKER SAYS THERE ARE NOPLANS FOR NEW COVID-19RESTRICTIONS IN MASSACHUSETTS.THE GOVERNOR SAYING THECOMMONWEALTH IS IN GOOD SHAPECOMPARED TO OTHER PARTS OFHE TCOUNTRY.THAT’S DESPITE A CLUSTER OFCASES IN PROVINCETOWN THAT LEDTHAT CAPE COD DESTINATION TOISSUE A NEW MASK ADVISORY.GOVERNOR BAKER SAYS LOCALOFFICIALS ARE WELCOME MTOAKETHEIR OWN DECISIONS ON RULES BUTHE HAS NO PLANS TO MAKESTATEWIDE CHANGES.