Biden runs out of ceremonial pens at bill signing

A White House signing ceremony for the Crime Victims Fund bill had lawmakers chuckling as U.S. President Joe Biden distributed the ceremonial pens after signing the legislation.

Biden warned the group that former President Barack Obama handled pen distribution with more ease and offered the pens to U.S. senators and representatives with an over-the-should move that sparked laughter.

But when Biden realized he had too few pens for the many lawmakers gathered behind him and Senator Dianne Feinstein had not received one, Biden reached into his coat pocket to offer his personal pen.

Failing to find his own pen there, he had an aide retrieve one and gave it to Feinstein, amid ongoing laughter.

With everyone happily in possession of their ceremonial White House pens, the group posed for a photo.