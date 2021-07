Treasure Coast cleanup aims to remove trash from 125 miles of coastline

The 14th Annual Waterway Cleanup will get underway this weekend along the Treasure Coast.

RIGHT NOW, ORGANIRSZEARE GEARING UP FOR A MAJORCLEAN UP EFFORT BUT THEY COULDREALLY USE YOUR HELP.

THE 14THANNUAL TREASURE COAST WATERWAYCLEANUP KICKS OFF ISTHWEEKEND.

W-P-T-V NEWSCHANNEL5'S KAMREL EPPINGER JOS INUSLIVE FROM STUART WITH HOW YOUCAN GET INVOLV.EDWELL MIKE ADN ASHELY THIS ISREALLY AN EXCITING TIME FORORGANIZERS LAST YEAR THEY WEREFORCED TO GET CREATIVE AND GOVIRTUAL DUE TO COVID BUT THISYEAR THINGS ARE BACK TONORMAL.WHAT EVEN BETTER TOMORROWSEVENT IS ON TRACK TO BE THELARGEST ONE SINCTHE ISALL-STARTED BACK IN 20.

SO08FAR 854 PEOPLE HAVE ALREADYREGISTERED.

VOLUNTEERS WILL BECLEANING UP 125 MILES OFWATERWAY THROUGHOUT MARTIN STLUCIE AND INDIAN RERIVCOUNTIES FROM HOBE SOUND ALLTHE UP TO SEBASTIAN .

THEREARE 24 SITES IN TOTAL ANDVOLUNTEERS WILL BE FOCUSING ONPARKS BOAT RAMPS AND MARINAS.CLEAN UP EFFORTS WILL ALSO BEPERFORMED UNDERWATER WITH ETHHELP OF A DIVE TEAM.

SO THEYREALLY HAVE ALL OF THEIRASES BCOVERED LEAVING NO SNETOUNTURNED.

ORGANIZSERS SAY THISA PERFECT OPPORUNITY FORHE TENTIRE FANIMLY, ESPECIALLYSTUDENTS AND LOCALORGANZIATIONS."EVERYBODY'S VERY EXCITED,EVERYBODY WAS READY TO GO OUTAND OPEN SIGHTS LAST YEAR, ANDIT JUST WASN'T FEASIBLE ORRESPONSIBLE.

AND WE DO SLLTIARE ASKING PEOPLE TO PRACTICESOCIAL DISTANCING ANDEVERYTHING AT THE SITES WHICHMAKES THIS SUCH A GRTEAEVEN"T.ALL THE FUN KICKS OF TOMORROWMORNING FROM 8AM TO 1230 YOUCAN REGISTER AHEAD OF TIMEY BGOING ONLINE TOTCWATERWAYCLEANUP.COM OR YOUCAN DO IT ON SITE AT ONEHE TMANY LOCATIONS SUPPLIES WILLBE PROVIDED SUCH AGLS OVES ANDTRASH GSBAYOU'LL ALSO RECEIVE A FREETSHIRT FOR PARTICPATING.REPORTING LIVE IN STUARTKAMREL EPPINGER...WPTVNEWSCHAN