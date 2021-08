National Vanilla Ice Cream Day

LIVE OUT HER DREAM.TODAY IS NATIONAL VANILLAICE CREAM DAY.VANILLA IS THE MOST COMMONFLAVOR IN NORTH AMERICA FOR ICECREAM...WHICH IS WHY A LOT OFPEOPLE CONSIDER IT THE "DEFAULT"FLAVOR.THOMAS JEFFERSON WASFAMOUS FOR WRITING DOWN RECIPESAND THERE IS A COPY OF A VANILLAICE CREAM RECIPE WRITTEN DOWN BYHIM - ON DISPLAY AT THE LIBRARYOF CONGRESS.AN ICE CREAM PARLOR ATMOUNT RUSHMORE SERVES THAT SAMERECIPE SO EVERYONE CAN HAVE ATASTE.GOOD MORNING LAS