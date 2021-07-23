Mom cuts paper towel roll in half to teach kids a lesson: 'This is actually a great idea'

A mom shared a genius way to save on paper towel rolls — especially if your kids like to take a generous helping.Paper towels are convenient and sometimes the best way to clean up a mess.However, they do have a negative environmental impact and can contribute to deforestation and the climate crisis.However, they do have a negative environmental impact and can contribute to deforestation and the climate crisis.Sometimes we can go a little overboard with how many paper towels we use when we're being absent-minded.Children can be the biggest offenders when they're young since they don't exactly have the ability to gauge how much they need.Sara, aka @shessunday on TikTok, came up with a brilliant way to save on paper towels by making them easier for her kids to use.Sara, aka @shessunday on TikTok, came up with a brilliant way to save on paper towels by making them easier for her kids to use."Saw this on TikTok and I had to try it," the mom said in the caption.

"Great for kids because mine take like three at a time" .The mom took a paper towel roll and cut it in half.

The next time her kids decided to take three sheets for a small mess, they're only taking half as much."OMG.

I jumped up and did this!

Genius," one person commented."This is actually a great idea," another said