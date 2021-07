WEB EXTRA: CDC Director On Mask Guidelines For Fully Vaccinated People

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky was asked if the CDC is considering changing its mask guidance for vaccinated people as cases of the Delta variant increase.

Thursday (7/22), Dr. Walensky said: "We are always looking at the data as the data come in." She added: "You may choose to add an extra layer of protection by putting on your mask, and that’s a very individual choice."