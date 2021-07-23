$226 vs $18 Roast Chicken: Pro Chef & Home Cook Swap Ingredients

Professional chef Lish Steiling and home cook Lorenzo are swapping recipes and hitting the kitchen!

We set Lorenzo up with the finest ingredients from chef Lish’s kitchen along with her recipe for an unforgettable $226 roast chicken.

Always up for a challenge, Lorenzo consulted with food scientist Rose for a quick pregame to help him get started.

Meanwhile over with chef Lish, a much more typical $18 worth of ingredients were being finessed up to gourmet status via sheer skill and professional know-how.

Which one looks best to you?