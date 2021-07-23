New York Jets Coach Greg Knapp Dies After Being Struck by Car

The Jets' assistant coach died at the age of 58 on July 22 after being hit by a car while riding a bicycle near his home in California.

According to New York's CBS affiliate, Knapp was struck by a teen who was reportedly texting at the time of the incident.

According to his family, he never regained consciousness.

While his family, friends and players still had so much to learn from him and desperately wished they had more time with him, .., Greg Knapp's family, via statement.

God called an audible and wanted to go over the game plan directly with him.

It will certainly be a masterpiece, just like Greg!, Greg Knapp's family, via statement.

Knapp, often referred to as a "quarterback whisperer," was hired by the Jets to help develop QB Zach Wilson, the No.

2 overall draft pick this year.

Many, including Wilson, took to social media to offer their condolences.