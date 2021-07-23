Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths rise by 64

As of 9am on Friday, there had been a further 36,389 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK, the Government said.A further 64 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Friday.It brings the UK total to 129,044.Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 154,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.