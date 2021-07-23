Dow Movers: INTC, AXP

In early trading on Friday, shares of American Express topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.3%.

Year to date, American Express registers a 46.0% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 5.1%.

Intel is showing a gain of 6.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Honeywell International, trading down 1.8%, and Visa, trading up 1.5% on the day.