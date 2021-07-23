Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, MRNA

In early trading on Friday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.3%.

Year to date, Moderna Inc registers a 223.0% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is NetEase, trading down 6.0%.

NetEase is showing a gain of 10.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Pinduoduo, trading down 5.5%, and Okta, trading up 2.9% on the day.