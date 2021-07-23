Food stylist reveals the ‘secret’ way actors pretend to eat on camera

What is "eating acting?" If you don't know the answer to that question, you're in good company.Millions of TikTokers are just learning about the phenomenon — all thanks to David Ma.Ma is a filmmaker and professional food stylist with a widely popular TikTok page, where he shares the movie-making tricks he's learned during his career.In a recent clip, he revealed the "secret" trick to eating on camera."Eating acting," or "eat-acting," is a term used for when actors have to pretend to consume food or drinks during their performance.As Ma explains in his video, this concept exists because movies often need several takes of the same scene.Ma shows examples of "eating acting" in several popular movies and TV shows — from The Office to Moneyball to Pulp Fiction.In each one, he points out how the camera quickly cuts away after an actor eats on camera.This, Ma says, is so actors can spit out their food.The explanation came as a big surprise to many TikTokers."This might've broken movies for me," one user wrote