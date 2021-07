More Californians support statewide mask mandate, mixed on requiring proof of vaccination: poll

CURRENT STATE OF THE PANDEMICHERE IN CALIFORNIA AND ASHLEYTHINGS ARE CHANGING QUICKLYWITH THE CORONAVIRUS.AS COVID-19 CASES ANDHOSPITALIZATIONS RISE ACROSSTHE STATE VOTERS ARE WEIGHINGIN ON HOW THEY WOULD FEELREQUIREMENTS RELATING TOMASKING AND VACCINES IN THISLATEST POLL CONDUCTED THISWEEK WITH MORE THAN 1000CALIFORNIA VOTERS, 49% SAIDTHEY WOULD SUPPORT A STATEWIDEINDOOR MASK MANDATE.

WHILE 39%SAID THEY WOULD OPPOSE WHENASKED IF SHOPS RESTAURANTS ANDOFFICES SHOULD REQUIRE PROOFOF VACCINATION 51% SAID THEYSHOULD NOT WELL 35% SAID THEYSHOULD.

BUT WHEN THE SAMEQUESTION WAS ASKED FOR LARGEPUBLIC VENUES LIKE CONCERTHALLS AND STADIUMS 49% SAIDTHOSE VENUES SHOULD REQUIREPROOF WHEN IT COMES TO HEADINGBACK TO THE CLASSROOM,CALIFORNIA VOTERS ARE SPLIT ONMANDATORY VACCINES FOR PUBLICMIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOLSTUDENTS, AGES, 12 AND UP 52%SAID THE VACCINE SHOULD BEMANDATORY FOR ALL STUDENTSWELL, 49% SAID IT SHOULD NOTWE KNOW AT THIS POINT THEDELTA VARIANT NOW ACCOUNTS FORTHE MAJORITY OF CASES SEQUENCETHIS MONTH ACROSS CALIFORNIA,61% OF RESPONDENTS TO OUR POLLSAID THEY WERE EITHER VERYCONCERNED OR SOMEWHATCONCERNED ABOUT THIS STRAIN OFTHE VIRUS.

THE GOVERNOR SAYSTHE STATE HAS NO PLANS TO USEA VACCINE PASSPORT SYSTEM HEALSO SAYS THERE ARE NOSTATEWIDE PLANS TO IMPOSECAPACITY LIMITS OR LOCKDOWNS