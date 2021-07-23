Pelosi Says 'Deadly Serious' Jan. 6 House Probe Will Proceed Without GOP

The House Speaker's comments come amid rising tensions between Republicans and Democrats... ... over who will be on the House Committee that will investigate the Jan.

6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Earlier in the week, Pelosi rejected two potential GOP committee members put forth by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Representatives Jim Jordan (R-OH)... .

... and Jim Banks (R-IN) are both staunch supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Make no mistake, Nancy Pelosi created this committee solely to malign conservatives and to justify the left’s authoritarian agenda, Rep.

Jim Banks (R-IN), via AP News.

Pelosi's rejection led to McCarthy's decision to retract all five potential GOP committee panel members.

McCarthy referred to the formation of the panel as a "sham process.".

Pelosi responded to McCarthy's decision speaking to reporters on July 22.

It is my responsibility as the speaker of the House to make sure we get to the truth of this, and we will not let their antics stand in the way of that, Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), House Speaker, via AP News.

The lone Republican panel member, Rep.

Liz Cheney (R-WY), also spoke out against McCarthy's move.

At every opportunity, the minority leader has attempted to prevent the American people from understanding what happened — to block this investigation, Rep.

Liz Cheney (R-WY), via AP News.

House Speaker Pelosi has not indicated whether or not she will appoint other GOP representatives to the open spaces on the panel.

The committee is set to begin the process of hearings and investigations next week