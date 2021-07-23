Boise's skating community reacts to skateboarding in the Olympics

Japan's Misugu Okamoto, Italy's Ivan Federico and the flyin' Hawaiian Heimana Reynolds are all Olympians who have competed in Boise.

Yeah, the scene and voicesthe last five years.

Uh, tpark is given, skateboardihuge positive.

The skateboget even more exposure wheolympics and some of the shere at Rhodes skatepark.Misago Okamoto, Italy's evA.

Reynolds the fly in Hawthink it's pretty cool havand seeing some people thain Boise compete in the oloriginated in the undergrolikes competitive skatingis kind of a weird thing.people that aren't a fan ointo the olympics becauseof what the sports about,like, it's just more exposskateboarding and that's aus get more parks built thcommunities Boise held a rat Bowler Park this week oside and part of the desigpark.

Well, I can just likand just like skate for ajust ride my bike home oron my way.

It's pretty, itthis out here.

The exposurput Boise on the metro Andand local skaters continuecan find parks all over towasn't the case 20 years askateboarding, it's not goit's a difficult sport.

Yoon concrete, you're fallinand hop back on and, and dI don't know that much chajust gonna be more peoplenow at this point, which,