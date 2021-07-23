Happy Birthday, Jennifer Lopez! (Saturday, July 24)

Jennifer Lynn Lopez was born on July 24, 1969, and turns 51.

She was born in The Bronx, New York City.

Lopez landed her first leading role in the 1997 movie, "Selena.".

The Golden Globe-nominated actress later launched her singing career with her debut studio album, 'On the 6,' in 1999.

Following the release of her album, 'J.Lo,' and the movie, "The Wedding Planner,".

She became the first woman to have both a No.

1 album and film in the same week.

Lopez has also received the Billboard Icon Award and Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Lopez starred in the film, "Hustlers," with Constance Wu and Cardi B.

She headlined the 2019 Super Bowl with Shakira.

