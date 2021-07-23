Local family scores $127 thousand dollars more on home sale thanks to Flip My Home Pros

Mhm mm It's home sellers,renovation.

Wrangler Greghome pros, I'm Alex steineto sell their home maybe lof dollars on the table bylisting due to cost and thin san Diego who hopes toby the renovation Wranglerit's great to have you onhelped a family in chula v$125,000 extra dollars onyou able to do that Alex?house was in such disrepaibrought the cast, we brougwe knocked that thing out,by like 200 grand and theextra 125,000 over and abohave made.

Have they soldno one should ever sell thit's just crazy you're leaof dollars on the table whsomething we can do to impand in this market like wewant to leave money on theelse is interested in takiwhat would that look like?Alex.

All you have to do iflip my home pros dot comon the screen you'll see atab.

There's a tab there fa tab there for homeownersof questions.

It's not a binto us, gets it in our sythe calendar, I'll personacheck out the property andway we can help make you msale of that house.

Yeah.D.

I.

Y.

It all day long bto having an actual pro aneye to get these projectsYou're you're not saving ato do it yourself.

My guysprofessional or discountsto what homeowners going tget in a discount.

So justdo it.

We're going to do ithe buying public is lookihow we're going to guarantgonna be so happy when youand it sells for way aboveAnd it's all thanks to the