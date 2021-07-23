Woman stirs controversy with ‘toxic’ behavior toward restaurant waitress

A man insulted his wife's close friend over an incident with a restaurant server.He explained the situation on Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum.While out to dinner at a crowded restaurant, his wife's friend was rude to the server.He felt that her behavior was uncalled for.But it wasn't until they were leaving the restaurant that he came to his "tipping point" .He left the waitress a 55% tip because she looked incredibly stressed and tired."The friend, seeing me putting the cash down, asks in a very snarky tone, 'Why are you tipping at all for such s*** service?,'" the man said."I should mention that the waitress was standing right there the whole time".The man went off on the friend in front of the entire restaurant, calling out her poor behavior."Later that night, my wife came up to me and said that while, yes, the friend was being obnoxious..."."I shouldn't have called her out publicly, as I had embarrassed her in front of the whole (packed) restaurant".Reddit users thought the husband was in the right."Thank you for standing up for that waitress!" a person commented