Credit: In The Know Wibbitz

This father-daughter sing-a-long has TikTok beaming

There’s nothing like quality father-daughtertime and this duo has got it down pat.

AustinMiles Geter is dad to baby Charlie Bea Geter.Charlie has a robust TikTok following of 551,000where she spends a lot of time hanging with dad.In one video, Austin and Charlie performed theirown rendition of “If You’re Happy and You Know It”.“If you’re happy and youknow it say, ‘da-da,'” Austin sang.Charlie paused for a moment looking at her dadas they laid in bed.

Then she smiled at him.“Da-da!” Charlie squealed.

“If you’re happyand you know it, say, ‘da-da,'” Austin repeated.“Da-da Da-da!” Charlie replied, giggling.The father-daughter sing-a-longracked up 6 million views.

People lovedthe healthy dose of wholesome fun.“She’s got you wrapped aroundher little finger,” one person wrote.“That encourages her to talk when youpause like that so she can process what you’resaying.

Good job, Da-da,” another said.“Pure serotonin.

I was having a bad day untilthis video of yours,” a user commented